Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 9th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

