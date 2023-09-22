Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Down 6.7%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 48,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$23.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Featured Articles

