Velocys (LON:VLS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Velocys Stock Performance

LON:VLS opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.44. The firm has a market cap of £19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

