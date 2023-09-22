Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 296,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

