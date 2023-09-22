Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.