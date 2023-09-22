Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 90,701 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 345,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MP Materials by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of MP stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

