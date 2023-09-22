Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WHR opened at $132.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

