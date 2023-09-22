Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

