Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,010,000 after purchasing an additional 614,535 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

