Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $435.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.