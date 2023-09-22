Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $249.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

