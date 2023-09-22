Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.