Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after acquiring an additional 608,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,699,000 after acquiring an additional 393,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.