Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.