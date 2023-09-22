Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 386 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $808.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.28.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

