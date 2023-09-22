Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $299.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

