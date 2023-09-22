Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

