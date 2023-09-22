Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen Company Profile

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

