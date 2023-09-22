W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $682.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $717.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.81. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.