Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 1094648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

