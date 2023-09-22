Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

