Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 623,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 381,654 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.33.

WVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

