WAX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.96 million and $1.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,051,652,587 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,552,152 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,051,516,798.2117934 with 3,358,416,363.3407393 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04038498 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,028,759.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

