Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.44 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.