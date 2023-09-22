Wedbush Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Carvana Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $949,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 281.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 82,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

