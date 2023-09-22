Wells Fargo & Company Trims Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Target Price to $126.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.78.

NYSE BAH opened at $107.64 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,156 shares of company stock worth $16,726,790 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

