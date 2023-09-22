Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PAI opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.