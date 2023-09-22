Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:PAI opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
