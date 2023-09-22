Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Down 3.6%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43. 180,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 222,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $814.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.65 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 310.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $46,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,899,505 shares of company stock valued at $19,000,589 over the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westrock Coffee stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Westrock Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

