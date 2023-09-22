Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $76.83 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.