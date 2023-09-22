Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

