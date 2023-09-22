Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $80.82 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

