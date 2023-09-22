Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

