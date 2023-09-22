Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 447.0% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.