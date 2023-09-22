Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

