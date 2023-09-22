Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,375 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $104.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

