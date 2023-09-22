Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

