Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $610.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.23. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

