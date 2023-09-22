Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,802 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.