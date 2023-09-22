Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wharf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Wharf has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.13.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

