Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wharf Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Wharf has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.13.
About Wharf
