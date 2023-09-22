William Blair Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Get NetApp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $3,787,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.