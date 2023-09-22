Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 12th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Winpak Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$39.84 on Friday. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$38.63 and a 52-week high of C$48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.92.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of C$386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.85 million. Analysts expect that Winpak will post 3.1124031 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WPK shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

