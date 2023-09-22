WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 6,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

