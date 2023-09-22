Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.