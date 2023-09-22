WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

WNS opened at $67.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. WNS has a 52-week low of $60.79 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

