Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.21.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 561,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.