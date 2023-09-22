Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Shares Down 21.1%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

