Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,193 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 267.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.48 and a 200-day moving average of $358.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.