Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $111.10 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

