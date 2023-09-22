Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

