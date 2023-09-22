Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,090 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

